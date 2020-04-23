Dr. John Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Bariatric Health & Wellness, PC1800 McFarland Blvd N Ste 150, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 397-8850
Brookwood Womens Diagnostic Center LLC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best experiences I have ever had with a Dr. or Dr.'s office. The whole staff along with Dr. Morgan are amazing. The support and encouragement they give makes me feel awesome. It's like I have my own little set of cheerleaders while I take this journey to lose weight and get healthy. He gets to know you as a person and his staff is always smiling and bubbly whenever I come. To be honest it's like my weekly second home.
About Dr. John Morgan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942279534
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
