Dr. John Morgan, MD

Neurology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Morgan works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Tremor
Dystonia
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Alzheimer's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Huntington's Disease
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Medulloblastoma
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Schwannoma
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Nov 30, 2022
Brilliant Doctor
Annis — Nov 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Morgan, MD

  Neurology
  24 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1023127024
Education & Certifications

  University Of Va Med Center
  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations

  Augusta University Medical Center

