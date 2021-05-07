Overview

Dr. John Moran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moran works at More MD in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.