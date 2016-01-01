Overview

Dr. John Moossy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.