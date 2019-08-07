Dr. John Monsman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Monsman, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Monsman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cranberry Township, PA.
Dr. Monsman works at
Locations
-
1
Cranberry Township1691 Route 228 Ste B, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 584-5954
-
2
Chestnut Hills Dental McCandless Covenant9170 Covenant Ave Bldg A-2, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 346-6038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are anxious about getting your teeth cleaned or worked on, Dr. Monsman is perfect. His bedside manner is outstanding. I have been looking for a great dentist in this area and I am glad I have found him. Going to 3 other dentists before him, they recommended unnecessary procedures. There's always a crown suggested for me or some other procedure that does not bother me at all. Once I visited him, he did thorough work and explained my current condition and potential future conditions to look out for and how to get relief for my gums. He replaced one of my old silver fillings that was deteriorated with a new white one. As nervous as I was, he explained every single step and I felt NO PAIN whatsoever. He will be my dentist for life!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1871758318
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monsman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsman.
