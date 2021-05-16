Overview

Dr. John Mollica, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Mollica works at Panhandle Podiatry Pllc in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.