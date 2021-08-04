Overview

Dr. John Molland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Molland works at The Womens Center of the Permian Basin PA in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.