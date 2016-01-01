Overview

Dr. John Mix, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mix works at Navicent Vascular Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.