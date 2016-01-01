Dr. John Mix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mix, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mix, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mix works at
Locations
1
Navicent Vascular Institute575 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-9762Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Vascular Institute Navicent Health320 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 971-8293Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Mix, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558543389
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
- Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
