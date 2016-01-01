See All Vascular Surgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. John Mix, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Mix, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mix works at Navicent Vascular Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Navicent Vascular Institute
    575 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-9762
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Vascular Institute Navicent Health
    320 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 971-8293
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visceral Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Mix, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558543389
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Residency
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
    Internship
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mix has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mix. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

