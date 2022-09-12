Dr. John Mittelsteadt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittelsteadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mittelsteadt, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Mittelsteadt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eagan, MN.
Locations
Mosaic Dental - Eagan Valley4555 Erin Dr Ste 180, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (651) 272-2248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After previous dentists left me anxious and afraid to go to the dentist, Dr Mittelsteadt changed all that with his patience, kindness and explanations of what was happening and what to expect. I wouldn't go anywhere else!
About Dr. John Mittelsteadt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittelsteadt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittelsteadt accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mittelsteadt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mittelsteadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittelsteadt works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittelsteadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittelsteadt.
