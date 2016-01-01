Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mitchell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Locations
-
1
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
-
2
The Institute for Family Health350 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Mitchell, MD
- English
- 1891753265
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
