Dr. John Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at East Alabama Heart & Vascular in Auburn, AL with other offices in Opelika, AL, Valley, AL and Wedowee, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.