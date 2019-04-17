Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Heart Center Cardiology PC2375 Champions Blvd, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 321-3700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
East Alabama Medical Center Laboratory2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 705-1700
-
3
Women's Health At Water's Edge7 Medical Park, Valley, AL 36854 Directions (334) 321-3700
-
4
Wedowee Hospital Home Health209 Main St, Wedowee, AL 36278 Directions (334) 321-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Mitchell has performed two heart Catheterizations on me over last 10 years. He has always communicated with me about what’s going on. I have full confidence in him and am blessed to have him as my Dr.
About Dr. John Mitchell, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1417975186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.