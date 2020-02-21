See All Dermatologists in Coon Rapids, MN
Dr. John Mischke, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Mischke, MD is a Dermatologist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Mischke works at Associated Skin Care Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 280, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rosacea
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 21, 2020
    Dr. Mischke, Is a doctor that is very easy to talk with and helps me understand what's going on with my health and skin care. Glad I found him last fall.
Mark Glander — Feb 21, 2020
    About Dr. John Mischke, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609878446
    Education & Certifications

    • Hennepin Co Med Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mischke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mischke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mischke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mischke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mischke works at Associated Skin Care Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Mischke’s profile.

    Dr. Mischke has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mischke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mischke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mischke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mischke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mischke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

