Overview

Dr. John Mirro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mirro works at Franciscan Health Crown Point in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.