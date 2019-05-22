Dr. John Minturn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minturn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Minturn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Minturn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Minturn works at
Locations
Fort Wayne Retina PC10300 N Illinois St Ste 1200, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1586
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
OMG, Dr. Minturn is an Angel from heaven!! Knowledgeable, kind, patient and thorough. He is one of the BEST eye specialist in the country. He is very thorough and knows his business. I would gladly wait for him. I had a detached retina and he told me exactly what to expect every step of the way. I love Dr. Minturn. He has a very good Spirit. He is a very confident surgeon. Everything he said was exact to his word. I would Highly recommend Dr Minturn. His staff was exceptional as well.
About Dr. John Minturn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1073513628
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- U Pittsburgh Hosps
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minturn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minturn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minturn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minturn works at
Dr. Minturn has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minturn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Minturn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minturn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minturn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minturn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.