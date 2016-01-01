See All Dermatologists in Okeechobee, FL
Dr. John Minni, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Minni, DO is a dermatologist in Okeechobee, FL. He currently practices at Waters Edge Dermatology and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waters Edge Dermatology
    301 NE 19TH DR, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 467-6767
  2. 2
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    2601 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 219-2777
  3. 3
    Waters Edge Dermatology
    1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 107, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-3550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. John Minni, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1144303009
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Admitting Hospitals
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Minni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Minni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Minni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Minni has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Minni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.