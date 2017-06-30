Dr. John Miner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miner, MD
Overview
Dr. John Miner, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Miner works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates West Michigan655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600
-
2
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan1740 East Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miner?
He performed the Mohs procedure on me in 2011 and I am going to him for the same procedure again this year. I have a high level of confidence in him and would recommend him to anyone for this complicated procedure.
About Dr. John Miner, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023008844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miner works at
Dr. Miner has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.