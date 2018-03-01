Overview

Dr. John Milligan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Milligan works at Fleming Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.