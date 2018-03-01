Dr. John Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Milligan, MD
Dr. John Milligan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
Fleming Plastic Surgery2222 State St Ste 200B1, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-0029
Milligan Surgical Clinic PLLC1720 West Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 787-1940
Milligan Surgical Clinic PLLC49 Cleveland St Ste 310, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 787-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I am very happy that I decided to have this procedure done. It has helped me improve my over all comfort, no more hurting legs or veins, no more night time muscle cramps. Just so much better and would recommend to anyone having leg problems.
About Dr. John Milligan, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milligan has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.
