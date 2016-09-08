Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. John Miller, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Hospital Inc120 Kings Way Ste 3100, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 345-5724
- 2 7544 Medical Dr Ste B, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 693-9037
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
He spends a lot of time with his patients making sure they understand everything. He genuinely cares and it shows. After 6 years of knowing him he always puts his patients first and bends over backwards to accommodate them.
About Dr. John Miller, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1891904231
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.