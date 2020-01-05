Overview

Dr. John Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at GEORGIA RETINA PC in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.