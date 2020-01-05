Dr. John Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. John Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Retina PC6095 Professional Pkwy # B, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 303-0136
-
2
Georgia Retina PC403 Westpark Ct Ste 110, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 486-5349
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I have been a patient of Dr. Miller’s for years, and he has been a great doctor in all phases of my eye disease. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720022155
Education & Certifications
- University Miami; Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.