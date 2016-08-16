Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. John Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Surgical Associates1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 200, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-1641
-
2
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-1641
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr Miller is an excellent Doctor. He helped my husband with 2 hernias. After 50 years of age, we had to have colonoscopies. We kept postponing our appointments for two years. After the hernia operations, and Dr Miller's explanation to do the tests, we trust him. We recommend him highly. The staff is excellent, friendly, and efficient. We are very glad to have Dr Miller and his staff to help us to keep us healthy. We trust them highly with our health and highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. John Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639279698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.