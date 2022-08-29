Overview

Dr. John Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Dystrophy and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.