Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Miller, MD
Dr. John Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Miller works at
Johns Hopkins University5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-2044
Mason F Lord Chronic Hsopital5200 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-2044
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. John B. Miller, in short, is exceptional. I was worried about traveling from out of state to Johns Hopkins for an appointment; I thought my case wasn't significant enough, if I was seeing the right doctor or even directed to the right department. Soon enough though, all my uncertainties, from the helpful staff to the doctor himself, were put to rest. Dr. Miller took time to familiarize himself with my records, listened to my history and gave a thorough examination. He acknowledged clear confirmation to my diagnoses while also identifying another chronic condition. He initiated a treatment plan for now and the future that possibly may cover my entire well-being. To say he's bright is an understatement. Dr. Miller has exceptional diagnostic skills, knowledge of the latest and most effective medical care and a warm demeanor accompany by a very nice and calming voice. I left so much better informed and thankful I have a first-rate plan.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1194068452
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.