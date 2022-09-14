Dr. John Millard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Millard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Millard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Denver Cosmetic Surgery Pllc9777 S Yosemite St Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 680-8989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came from out of town seeking a "mommy makeover" after having a twin pregnancy. My procedures were a Tummy Tuck with Lipo, and Fat transfer to breasts. I'm post surgery now by a little over 4 weeks and couldn't be more happy with my results (with the breast fat transfer part being the most exciting part for me)! Dr Millard and his staff helped me feel informed and prepared going into surgery as I have yet to experience anything out of the ordinary or unexpected during my recovery. Overall, it's clear that they value patient safety and care as I felt taken care of throughout the entire process. I'm more than happy with my experience and feel incredibly blessed to have found this surgeon! Thanks Dr. Millard!
About Dr. John Millard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285700450
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University
- Duke University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Millard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Millard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millard.
