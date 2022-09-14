See All Plastic Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. John Millard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Millard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Millard works at Franco-Webb Plastic Surgery, Lone Tree, CO in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denver Cosmetic Surgery Pllc
    9777 S Yosemite St Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 (303) 680-8989

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gynecomastia
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gynecomastia

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 14, 2022
I came from out of town seeking a "mommy makeover" after having a twin pregnancy. My procedures were a Tummy Tuck with Lipo, and Fat transfer to breasts. I'm post surgery now by a little over 4 weeks and couldn't be more happy with my results (with the breast fat transfer part being the most exciting part for me)! Dr Millard and his staff helped me feel informed and prepared going into surgery as I have yet to experience anything out of the ordinary or unexpected during my recovery. Overall, it's clear that they value patient safety and care as I felt taken care of throughout the entire process. I'm more than happy with my experience and feel incredibly blessed to have found this surgeon! Thanks Dr. Millard!
Sep 14, 2022
About Dr. John Millard, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1285700450
Education & Certifications

  • Tex Tech University
  • Duke University
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Millard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Millard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Millard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Millard works at Franco-Webb Plastic Surgery, Lone Tree, CO in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Millard’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Millard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

