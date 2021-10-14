Overview

Dr. John Migaly, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Migaly works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.