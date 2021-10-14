Dr. John Migaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Migaly, MD
Overview
Dr. John Migaly, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Migaly is so kind and caring. He does a fabulous job and takes time with his patients.
About Dr. John Migaly, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Temple University Hospital
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migaly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Migaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Migaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migaly has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Migaly speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Migaly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.