See All Podiatrists in Johnston, RI
Dr. John Miele, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Miele, DPM

Podiatry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Miele, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnston, RI. 

Dr. Miele works at Cardiovascular Institute of New England in Johnston, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Specialists of Ri
    1539 Atwood Ave Ste 102, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 751-4701
  2. 2
    Roger Williams Medical Center
    825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 456-2162

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miele?

    Mar 31, 2022
    My grandson (who is 4) was falling down when he would run fast. He also wanted to be pushed in a stroller when we would walk the dogs. Dr. Miele put orthotics in his shoes and monitored him every 3 months. That was last year. NOW, his follow-up is every 6 months, and he RUNS with the dog on our walks! He says his feet don't hurt anymore. His teachers even wrote on his review that he's much more physically coordinated and athletic. There is a HUGE difference in the way he walks and runs. We still have a way to go, but at the present time, he doesn't appear to need surgery. Dr. Miele offered all possible solutions and worked with us on the least invasive plan.
    Grammy — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Miele, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Miele, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miele to family and friends

    Dr. Miele's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miele

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Miele, DPM.

    About Dr. John Miele, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265501340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Miele, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miele has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Miele, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.