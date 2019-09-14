See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. John Mickey, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Mickey, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mickey works at Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Place Surgery Center
    901 Wilson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 456-6523
  2. 2
    Early Detection Screenings
    110 Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 232-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2019
    Excellent. Extremely knowledgeable. Took his time to explain everything. The staff is wonderful.
    — Sep 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Mickey, MD
    About Dr. John Mickey, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710988241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Sch Med/Earl K Long Hos
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mickey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mickey works at Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mickey’s profile.

    Dr. Mickey has seen patients for Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

