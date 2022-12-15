Dr. John Michels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Michels, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Michels, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.
Dr. Michels works at
Texas Pain Relief Group - Grapevine1245 S Main St Ste 120, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 722-5044
Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.8222 Douglas Ave Ste 890, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 888-3883
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
I wish more doctors were as caring, nice and professional. I went to him for really bad back pain and after 3 steroid injections my pain totally disappeared. If there were more than 5 stars, I’d give them for Dr Michels!!
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912137910
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University Of Southern California
- Diagnostic Radiology, Pain Medicine and Radiology
