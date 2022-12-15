Overview

Dr. John Michels, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.



Dr. Michels works at Texas Pain Relief Group, Dallas, TX, Dallas, TX in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.