Dr. John Michaelos, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Michaelos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Michaelos works at St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute
    1030 West Bay Dr Ste 200, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 585-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ectropion of Eyelid
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Ectropion of Eyelid
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Michaelos, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851353239
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Michaelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaelos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaelos works at St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Michaelos’s profile.

    Dr. Michaelos has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaelos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

