Dr. John Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niles, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin-Madison



Dr. Michael works at Retina Insitute Of Illinois in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.