Dr. John Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. John Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niles, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dr. Michael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gynecologic Oncology8780 W Golf Rd Ste 103, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (312) 996-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
He is a very nice doctor and he really cares about you and your health. I was not rushed and he explained everything.
About Dr. John Michael, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Assyrian
- 1598872160
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Columbus Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michael speaks Arabic and Assyrian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.