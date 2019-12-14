Overview

Dr. John Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Audubon Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at The Eye Care Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.