Dr. John Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Audubon Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
The Eye Care Institute1536 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 589-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meyer is a doctor I would recommend to other people.!
About Dr. John Meyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1588750681
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Anheuser Busch Eye Institute
- Naval Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.