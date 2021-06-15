Overview

Dr. John Messina, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Messina works at SAINT JOSEPH CHILDRENS HOSP ONC in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Elmwood Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.