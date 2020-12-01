Dr. John Mesko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mesko, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mesko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Mesko works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the hip replacement surgery done by Dr. J. Wesley Mesko Initially my doctor referred me to another Orthopedic Surgeon and after researching his short background, I was never really comfortable with him and after my 3rd. visit to this particular doctor and he told me that if I didn’t ever want to have the surgery I could continue taking the shots forever. An alarm went off and I knew I had to become more aggressive in my own health matters, and I did. I heard from several friends that Dr. J. Wesley Mesko is the best Orthopedic Surgeon in Lansing and if I selected him to do my surgery, I would be pleased with the end results, AND I WAS 101%. He was informative, always very timely and everything he explained to me as to what I should expect after surgery was accurate.
About Dr. John Mesko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043200306
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesko accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesko works at
Dr. Mesko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.