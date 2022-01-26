See All Plastic Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. John Mesa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. John Mesa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama School of Medicine

Dr. Mesa works at John Mesa, M.D., LLC in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Mesa, M.D., LLC
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 255, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 486-4862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery

Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Mesa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982783890
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital (Massachusetts)
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mesa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesa works at John Mesa, M.D., LLC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mesa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

