Dr. Mesa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Mesa, MD
Dr. John Mesa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama School of Medicine
John Mesa, M.D., LLC200 S Orange Ave Ste 255, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 486-4862
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Mesa is an amazing doctor who has great bed side manners. He listens to you and gives you a sincere opinion. I had this neck lift because I didn't like my neck fusion scar and double chin after weight loss. On procedure day under local anesthesia I felt comfortable, painless and relaxed. His staff made me feel very comfortable and relaxed throughout the surgery. I went through my procedure painless and happy. Recovery was easy and almost painless. I followed all doctor and nurse orders and was extremely satisfied with my results. I highly recommend Dr. Mesa and his professional staff for anyone looking for amazing surgery results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
- Brigham and Womens Hospital (Massachusetts)
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mesa accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
