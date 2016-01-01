Dr. John Merriam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Merriam, MD
Overview
Dr. John Merriam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5402
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Merriam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821010307
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Francisco
- Brigham-Boston Chldns Hosp|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
