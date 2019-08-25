Dr. John Merey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Merey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Merey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5405 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 302B, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 686-8202
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merey?
Best eye doctor ever . I wish he would take my new insurance now so I can go back to him he's very knowable he speaks several different languages . I hidhly recomend him .
About Dr. John Merey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, French Creole, German, Hungarian and Spanish
- 1942228507
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merey speaks Creole, French, French Creole, German, Hungarian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Merey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.