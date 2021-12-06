Dr. John Mengshol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mengshol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mengshol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Mengshol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Locations
1
UCHealth Cancer Care - Lone Tree Medical Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Gastroenterology of the Rockies11900 Grant St Ste 360, Northglenn, CO 80233 Directions (303) 604-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an outstanding GI Specialist. Always very thoughtful with your care and very atentative. He truly listens and interacts with your thinking to be able to offer options that best fits your care, individually.
About Dr. John Mengshol, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932255544
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- Dartmouth College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mengshol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mengshol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mengshol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mengshol has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mengshol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mengshol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mengshol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mengshol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mengshol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.