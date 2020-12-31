Overview

Dr. John Menezes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Minnesota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Menezes works at UNLV Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.