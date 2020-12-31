Dr. John Menezes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menezes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Menezes, MD
Dr. John Menezes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Minnesota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
University of Nevada, School of Medicine1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 669-2016
University of Nevada, School of Medicine2040 W Charleston Blvd Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 669-1890
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had a septorhinoplasty performed by Dr. Menezes in June. I had practically no bruising and recovery was pretty easy. He explains his surgical plan very well and is clear with the procedure. His demeanor in the operating room before I went under made me feel very safe and his surgical staff was lovely. So far I am loving my results. I can breathe better and the shape is gorgeous.
About Dr. John Menezes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Johns Hopkins University
- University of Minnesota School of Medicine
Dr. Menezes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menezes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menezes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menezes works at
Dr. Menezes has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menezes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Menezes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menezes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menezes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menezes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.