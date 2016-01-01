Dr. John Mellas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mellas, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mellas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital South, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Mellas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Clare Hospital Location1011 Bowles Ave Ste 220, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 991-0137
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellas?
About Dr. John Mellas, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1497712079
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Ill Med Ctr
- U Ill Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellas works at
Dr. Mellas speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.