Dr. John Melhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Melhorn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Melhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Melhorn works at
Locations
-
1
The Hand Center PA625 N Carriage Pkwy Ste 125, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 688-5656
-
2
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 719-1260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melhorn?
The entire office runs like a well oiled machine. They know what they are doing. I would highly recommend Dr. Melhorn and his staff!
About Dr. John Melhorn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1396702064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melhorn works at
Dr. Melhorn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Melhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.