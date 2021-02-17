See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Meisenheimer works at The Meisenheimer Clinic in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John L Meisenheimer MD PA
    7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Outstanding! I cannot say enough great things about Dr M. My husband needed to see a dermatologist and we live in Plantation, FL so we found a local Dr. That DR basically could not even diagnose anything and referred us to 2 DR's one being a plastic surgeon. My parents are patients of Dr M so we went to see him and within an hour we had one issue taken care of and the other one diagnosed with options. Dr, M, took him and gave a full review to make sure there were no other issue. The Staff was also amazing and explained every step of the process. We love DR M so much that we will drive 3 hours to see him and pay out of pocket, when you find a great DR its worth it and he is!
    Dawn — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033101647
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship
    • Tucson Hosp Med Ed Prgm
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Meisenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisenheimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meisenheimer works at The Meisenheimer Clinic in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Meisenheimer’s profile.

    Dr. Meisenheimer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meisenheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisenheimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

