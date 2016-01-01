Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Meier, MD
Overview
Dr. John Meier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meier works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, PA, Hickory, NC415 N Center St Ste 300, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 328-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthgram
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- One Health
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Meier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043274244
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Duke University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.