Dr. John Meer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Meer works at Advantage Care Physicians in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.