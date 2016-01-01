Overview

Dr. John Meehan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Meehan works at MEEHAN JOHN MD OFFICE in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.