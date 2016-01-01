Dr. John Meehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Meehan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Meehan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Meehan works at
Locations
-
1
South Side Optical33 Mitchell Ave Ste 207, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 723-7586
- 2 10-42 Mitchell Ave Ste 207, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 723-7586
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meehan?
About Dr. John Meehan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1487631420
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meehan works at
Dr. Meehan has seen patients for Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meehan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.