Overview

Dr. John Mears, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mears works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.