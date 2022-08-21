Dr. Means has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Means, MD
Overview
Dr. John Means, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Means works at
Locations
Northwest Montana Surgical Associates1333 SURGICAL SERVICES WAY, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 751-5392
Logan Health - Whitefish1600 Hospital Way, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 206-3673
Northern Physical Therapy PC1111 Baker Ave Ste 2, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 863-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Means saved my life. Nobody took me serious until I visited anaconda MT emergency room. Dr. Means took me into surgery to remove my gallbladder within an hour & he came & checked on me very early the next morning. I want Dr. Means to know how much I appreciate him & because of Dr. Means I get to go home to my 2 children. I will never forget the extremely high level of care that Dr. Means showed, I will never forget the day that he saved my life. He is a true hero.
About Dr. John Means, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528099017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
Dr. Means accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Means has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Means has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Means on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Means. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Means.
