Overview

Dr. John McNamara, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McNamara works at Lankenau Heart Group in Newtown Square, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA, Exton, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.