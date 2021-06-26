Overview

Dr. John McKenzie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.