Dr. John McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McKenzie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
1
Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 502-9420
2
Adventist Health Glendale1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a pioneer for ablation treatment for AFIB, and is an amazing physician.
About Dr. John McKenzie, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1366422685
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Jewish Hospital Wash University
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenzie speaks Armenian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.