Dr. John McKenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McKenna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 271, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 685-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t thank DrMckenna enough he is the best!!! I believe he saved my life when others couldn’t help me & didn’t know how to. He did.
About Dr. John McKenna, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1225170103
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
