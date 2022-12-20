Dr. John McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McIntyre, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Ent Dept Surgical Specialty Clinic1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3000
Fort Worth ENT5751 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 332-8848
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very through, and explained my post op procedure in length.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851591648
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre has seen patients for Vertigo, Acute Laryngitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
389 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.