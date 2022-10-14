Dr. John McInerney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McInerney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McInerney, DO
Overview
Dr. John McInerney, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. McInerney works at
Locations
-
1
John McInerney, DO11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 200, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-1919
-
2
Dr. John V. McInerney12701 W 143rd St Ste 250, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 923-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McInerney?
Dr. Mac is really an amazing Physician and human being. He goes above and beyond for his patients, and his bedside manner is like no other. He always puts patient care at the top of the list, and has helped SO many women in our area. He's the best!
About Dr. John McInerney, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Osteopathic Medicine
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Loyola University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInerney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McInerney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInerney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. McInerney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInerney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInerney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McInerney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.